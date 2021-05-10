Oscar De La Hoya’s return fight pushed back

Oscar De La Hoya is planning to return to the boxing ring, but his fight date appears to be pushed back.

In late March, reports said De La Hoya was planning to fight again on July 3 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. No opponent was announced, but they were targeting an MMA fighter.

Even that doesn’t look like it’s happening on July 3. SI’s Chris Mannix reported that there are no firm plans for the fight and that no opponent has been locked in.

As for @OscarDeLaHoya, there are no firm plans for his comeback fight. De La Hoya has been floating July 3rd as a return date, but that isn't happening. Sides have not locked in an opponent, either. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) May 6, 2021

De La Hoya, 48, has not fought since retiring after his 2008 loss to Manny Pacquiao. He has long shown interest in a comeback but not made one.

However, Triller is coming up with new pay-per-view exhibitions centered around celebrities, so De La Hoya sees a marketing opportunity. He is also giving consideration to taking his Golden Boy Promotions business to Triller. Golden Boy currently has promotional ties to DAZN.

Photo: Dewalt Power Tools/Flickr via CC BY-SA 2.0