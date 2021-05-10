 Skip to main content
Oscar De La Hoya’s return fight pushed back

May 10, 2021
by Larry Brown

Oscar De La Hoya

Oscar De La Hoya is planning to return to the boxing ring, but his fight date appears to be pushed back.

In late March, reports said De La Hoya was planning to fight again on July 3 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. No opponent was announced, but they were targeting an MMA fighter.

Even that doesn’t look like it’s happening on July 3. SI’s Chris Mannix reported that there are no firm plans for the fight and that no opponent has been locked in.

De La Hoya, 48, has not fought since retiring after his 2008 loss to Manny Pacquiao. He has long shown interest in a comeback but not made one.

However, Triller is coming up with new pay-per-view exhibitions centered around celebrities, so De La Hoya sees a marketing opportunity. He is also giving consideration to taking his Golden Boy Promotions business to Triller. Golden Boy currently has promotional ties to DAZN.

Photo: Dewalt Power Tools/Flickr via CC BY-SA 2.0

