Promoter Don King ‘not doing well’ health-wise

Legendary boxing promoter Don King is not doing well when it comes to his health, according to one of his most famous former clients.

Mike Tyson appeared as a guest on the “It Is What It Is” show for an episode that was published on Friday. During the interview, Tyson was asked about his relationship with King, his former promoter.

“Don is not doing well right now,” Tyson said on the show. “He’s probably close to 100 years old, he’s not doing well.”

TMZ Sports reports that the 93-year-old King “had a 10-day stint in the hospital and received a blood transfusion.”

King was once known for his one-of-a-kind frizzy hair and vibrant presence, but he has slowed down since.

King promoted some of the greatest boxers in history and some of the biggest fights ever. In addition to Tyson, King promoted Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier, George Foreman, Larry Holmes, Roberto Duran, Evander Holyfield and Julio Cesar Chavez among others.

Tyson had a tumultuous relationship with King and sued his former promoter in 1998. The two eventually settled the case out of court for $14 million. Despite their differences, Tyson said they had spoken recently and expressed love for one another.