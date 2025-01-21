Ryan Garcia’s next fight officially announced

Fight fans should get excited over the prospect of Ryan Garcia’s next bout, which was announced on Monday.

Turki Alalshikh, who is the chairman of the Saudi Arabian General Entertainment Authority, announced that The Ring Magazine will put on its first USA fight card. The card will take place in May and feature Garcia against Rolly Romero; Devin Haney against Jose Ramirez; and Martin Bakole against Efe Ajagba.

According to The Ring’s announcement, the fights will take place in Times Square in New York City. The Saudi government is hoping that this fight card will help drum up publicity ahead of a rematch between Garcia and Haney later in the year in Saudi Arabia.

Garcia needs to be cleared by the New York State Athletic Commission in order to fight. He was suspended one year after he tested positive for a banned substance following his fight with Haney in April 2024. Garcia initially won the fight by unanimous decision, but the outcome was overturned to a no contest due to Garcia’s positive test.

Garcia has typically fought twice per year over the last few years, but the 26-year-old has been on hiatus due to his suspension.

“King Ryan” is 24-1 with one no contest. Haney is 31-0 with his one no contest.