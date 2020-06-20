pixel 1
header
Saturday, June 20, 2020

Sergio Sanchez knocks out Gustavo Alan Pina with big uppercut

June 20, 2020
by Larry Brown

Sergio Sanchez Gustavo Alan Pina

Sergio Sanchez won his featherweight fight with Gustavo Alan Pina on Saturday night at Gimnasio TV Azteca in Mexico City with a vicious uppercut in the third round.

Pina was trying to hit Sanchez with a jab, but Sanchez instead responded with a massive left uppercut that dropped Pina.

The only hope is that Pina did not suffer any health consequences after taking that brutal punch.

Sanchez improves to 15-1 with nine knockouts after that win, while Pina is now 10-3 with six knockouts.

Read more LBS stories:

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast

Comments

comments powered by Disqus