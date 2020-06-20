Sergio Sanchez knocks out Gustavo Alan Pina with big uppercut

Sergio Sanchez won his featherweight fight with Gustavo Alan Pina on Saturday night at Gimnasio TV Azteca in Mexico City with a vicious uppercut in the third round.

Pina was trying to hit Sanchez with a jab, but Sanchez instead responded with a massive left uppercut that dropped Pina.

Sergio Alfredo Chirino Sanchez (15-1) with the brutal KO-3 of Gustavo Alan Pina (8-3) in their featherweight bout in Mexico City ESPN pic.twitter.com/u4hKSr3nSK — Tim – Boxeo 拳闘 Boxen бокс มวย Boks 拳击 Box (@Hock1717) June 21, 2020

The only hope is that Pina did not suffer any health consequences after taking that brutal punch.

Sanchez improves to 15-1 with nine knockouts after that win, while Pina is now 10-3 with six knockouts.