Showtime loses PPV money during technical server issue with website

Showtime had a technical issue during Sunday night’s pay-per-view event that undoubtedly cost them money.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Logan Paul met for an exhibition fight on pay-per-view. The fight card also included former NFL player Chad Johnson making his boxing debut. But there was a major issue: fans encountered technical errors due to Showtime’s servers being down.

Showtime's streaming service down for many ahead of Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul Showtime "working to resolve the issue" @grosenstein reports. Live blog: https://t.co/SQMpmwzw48 pic.twitter.com/bfd5goS9NL — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) June 7, 2021

Those who ordered the fight were unable to log in to view it.

Showtime is down… unbelievable I have a house full of guests ready to watch and we can’t. We misses the fiery fight and now we can’t connect at all pic.twitter.com/s7P6djLkP8 — Brandon (@Brandon53840736) June 7, 2021

@Showtime you guys having streaming issues on you ppv of the fight … not working on the app nor web pic.twitter.com/xqmp6jFfCi — JP Mejia (@JP25NYC) June 7, 2021

Worse, those who sought to buy the fight were unable to, which means Showtime was unable to capitalize on potential sales.

It’s hard enough to convince people to buy a fight after doing all this promotion. Then to not have the tech hold up just has to be crushing for the business.

There was no official winner for the Mayweather-Paul fight, but Floyd gave plenty of credit to Logan.