Showtime loses PPV money during technical server issue with website
Showtime had a technical issue during Sunday night’s pay-per-view event that undoubtedly cost them money.
Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Logan Paul met for an exhibition fight on pay-per-view. The fight card also included former NFL player Chad Johnson making his boxing debut. But there was a major issue: fans encountered technical errors due to Showtime’s servers being down.
Showtime's streaming service down for many ahead of Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul
Showtime "working to resolve the issue" @grosenstein reports.
Live blog: https://t.co/SQMpmwzw48 pic.twitter.com/bfd5goS9NL
— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) June 7, 2021
Those who ordered the fight were unable to log in to view it.
Seriously! @SHOsports @showtime went down now! Can’t log in anywhere for the fight I paid for! @LoganPaul pic.twitter.com/LCmg0MZuG3
— Miss Guided (@AbbySummer5) June 7, 2021
Showtime is down… unbelievable I have a house full of guests ready to watch and we can’t. We misses the fiery fight and now we can’t connect at all pic.twitter.com/s7P6djLkP8
— Brandon (@Brandon53840736) June 7, 2021
@Showtime you guys having streaming issues on you ppv of the fight … not working on the app nor web pic.twitter.com/xqmp6jFfCi
— JP Mejia (@JP25NYC) June 7, 2021
Worse, those who sought to buy the fight were unable to, which means Showtime was unable to capitalize on potential sales.
Wow @Showtime @SHOsports is down everywhere! Can’t even order the fight #mayweathervspaul
— Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) June 7, 2021
It’s hard enough to convince people to buy a fight after doing all this promotion. Then to not have the tech hold up just has to be crushing for the business.
There was no official winner for the Mayweather-Paul fight, but Floyd gave plenty of credit to Logan.