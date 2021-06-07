 Skip to main content
Monday, June 7, 2021

Showtime loses PPV money during technical server issue with website

June 6, 2021
by Larry Brown

Showtime PPV error

Showtime had a technical issue during Sunday night’s pay-per-view event that undoubtedly cost them money.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Logan Paul met for an exhibition fight on pay-per-view. The fight card also included former NFL player Chad Johnson making his boxing debut. But there was a major issue: fans encountered technical errors due to Showtime’s servers being down.

Those who ordered the fight were unable to log in to view it.

Worse, those who sought to buy the fight were unable to, which means Showtime was unable to capitalize on potential sales.

It’s hard enough to convince people to buy a fight after doing all this promotion. Then to not have the tech hold up just has to be crushing for the business.

There was no official winner for the Mayweather-Paul fight, but Floyd gave plenty of credit to Logan.

