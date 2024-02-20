Danica Patrick had great outfit at her sister’s 40th birthday party

Danica Patrick took part in a big birthday celebration for her sister over the weekend, and the former NASCAR driver certainly dressed for the occasion.

Patrick shared some photos on social media from her younger sister Brook’s very patriotic 40th birthday bash. Danica was basically a walking American flag. She also wore a hat that said “black out with your rack out.”

“My sister @brooke_selman is the best of the best! She is smart, funny, wise, kind, fun, honest, psychic, and loving. Not to mention a great wife, mom of 4 girls and never complains about how crazy life can get. Maybe someday I will grow up and be like my little sister. Happy 40th sister! We all understood the assignment today!” Patrick

Patrick was certainly there to party.

The birthday bash outfit may not have matched what we have seen Patrick wear to Burning Man, but it was another reminder that the 41-year-old knows how to have a good time.