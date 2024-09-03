Danica Patrick reveals her embarrassing nickname growing up

Danica Patrick has revealed the nickname she had growing up that she used to find embarrassing.

Patrick interviewed Ronda Rousey for a recent episode of her podcast, “Pretty Intense.”

The two women were major figures in their sports — auto racing and MMA — and had hard times growing up due to their interest and dominance in typical male fields.

Patrick asked Rousey about her “Miss Man” nickname growing up. Patrick told Rousey she could relate because the race car driver was called “Manica” growing up.

The two felt self-conscious about their non-traditional body types but have since become more comfortable with the way they look. Rousey even used her looks as a selling point during her MMA career.

The entire interview was over an hour long. You can hear the part when they talked about their nicknames in this Instagram clip shared by Patrick:

H/T The Spun