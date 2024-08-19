Denny Hamlin spins out at end of Stage 1 at Michigan

Denny Hamlin blew his chance to win Stage 1 of the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday after spinning out.

Hamlin was attempting to overtake Bubba Wallace for first on lap 38 out of 200 with eight laps to go in the stage. He lost control as he slid up the track going around turn 4 due to an air issue.

The No. 11 gets loose and goes for a slide through the grass! 😳 pic.twitter.com/6MGezIVr4A — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 18, 2024

This video explains what happened:

Explaining why Denny Hamlin spun while racing for the lead at Michigan. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/yhB8OipjmN — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) August 18, 2024

The No. 11 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing slid into the infield to bring out the caution flag. Hamlin fell behind on the leaderboard but was 17th at the time the race was postponed until Monday due to rain. Chase Elliott had the lead at the time the race was postponed, while Wallace was third.

51 of 200 laps in the race were completed at the time the race was postponed. Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota Camry has had nine top-5 finishes in the Cup Series this season.