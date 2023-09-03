 Skip to main content
Denny Hamlin trolls fans after winning Xfinity Series race at Darlington

September 3, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Denny Hamlin with a serious look

Mar 20, 2022; Hampton, Georgia, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Denny Hamlin on Saturday took part in an Xfinity Series tuneup race at one of his favorite tracks, and he emerged victorious. Many fans were unhappy about that, but Hamlin did not seem to care.

Hamlin won the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 to give him six total Xfinity Series victories at Darlington. Of course, Hamlin will have his eyes on a much bigger prize when the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs begin with the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington on Sunday evening.

Following his Xfinity Series win, Hamlin shared some photos on X of fans flipping him the bird.

“Booooooooooooooooooo,” Hamlin wrote in response to his detractors.

Hamlin also acknowledged the fans at Darlington who cheered for him.

That certainly is not the first time Hamlin has been booed by fans. Though he has won 50 Cup Series races, Hamlin still takes part in the annual Xfinity Series race at Darlington. Apparently there are a lot of NASCAR fans who wish he wouldn’t.

