Denny Hamlin trolls fans after winning Xfinity Series race at Darlington

Denny Hamlin on Saturday took part in an Xfinity Series tuneup race at one of his favorite tracks, and he emerged victorious. Many fans were unhappy about that, but Hamlin did not seem to care.

Hamlin won the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 to give him six total Xfinity Series victories at Darlington. Of course, Hamlin will have his eyes on a much bigger prize when the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs begin with the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington on Sunday evening.

Following his Xfinity Series win, Hamlin shared some photos on X of fans flipping him the bird.

“Booooooooooooooooooo,” Hamlin wrote in response to his detractors.

Hamlin also acknowledged the fans at Darlington who cheered for him.

To the 11 fans, I see you too 🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/dP0eSoRbnV — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) September 2, 2023

That certainly is not the first time Hamlin has been booed by fans. Though he has won 50 Cup Series races, Hamlin still takes part in the annual Xfinity Series race at Darlington. Apparently there are a lot of NASCAR fans who wish he wouldn’t.