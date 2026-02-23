Michael Jordan draws attention after Tyler Reddick’s second win

Tyler Reddick is all business in the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. After winning the prestigious Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., Reddick got to victory lane again on Sunday by taking the checkered flag at the Autotrader 400 at EchoPark Speedway in Hampton, Ga.

After getting out of his No. 45 Toyota car, Reddick went to 23XI Racing co-owner and basketball legend Michael Jordan to celebrate. Reddick leapt into the arms of “His Airness,” who appeared as though he won another NBA title.

Here’s a look at that incredible moment for 23XI Racing.

This time around, there doesn’t seem to be any controversy involving Jordan’s post-race behavior.

It was just all jubilation for his team, which also saw one of its drivers crack the top 10, with Bubba Wallace finishing eighth overall.

Meanwhile, fans couldn’t keep themselves from reacting to 23XI Racing’s latest victory and the triumphant scene between Jordan and Reddick.

He’s so happy with this right now. — Albert Calderón (@alcalderon2507) February 23, 2026

CONGRATS TO THE REAL GOAT 23💯🥰❤️🐐🐐🐐🤣😎😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Sharon Brent (@SharonBrent15) February 23, 2026

I wonder if Luc Longley is jealous of this bromance — GTO Wannabe (@schells_is_good) February 23, 2026

MJ’s just happy he gets to feel up his kid again — Art Vandelay (@woodpellets28) February 23, 2026

Beyond giving Reddick a big hug, Jordan also expressed his appreciation for the driver in words.

“The guy’s worked hard all summer, and I know we had our little ordeal,” Jordan said after Reddick’s win on Sunday, via the Associated Press.

“They kept working hard, and this is the fruit of their labor. They put forth the effort, and for us to come out and win the first two races says a lot about our whole team.”