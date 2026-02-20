Michael Jordan’s interaction with Tyler Reddick’s son draws scrutiny

A viral video from the Daytona 500 victory celebration has sparked widespread online discussion about an interaction between NBA legend Michael Jordan and the young son of NASCAR driver Tyler Reddick.

The footage, captured during the jubilant podium moments for 23XI Racing—co-owned by Jordan—shows Jordan appearing to touch the lower back and leg area of Reddick’s 6-year-old son, Beau, amid confetti and post-race excitement.

The clip quickly spread across social media, drawing millions of views and mixed reactions.

Interesting celebration choice by Michael Jordan after winning the Daytona 500.



pic.twitter.com/lK42WZkPQT — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 16, 2026

Many viewers interpreted the contact negatively, questioning its appropriateness in the public setting. Some suggested alternative explanations, such as Jordan attempting to remove ice or water from the child’s shirt following celebratory splashes during the festivities.

The incident occurred in a highly visible, team-filled environment as Reddick achieved a major milestone with Jordan’s racing organization.

Tyler Reddick addressed the controversy on SiriusXM’s Stephen A. Smith Show shortly after. He stated he saw nothing inappropriate, noting his long familiarity with Jordan and his family.

“From my perspective, I’ve gotten to know Michael and his family very well… I don’t see what other people see when it comes to this,” Reddick said via TMZ, emphasizing the joy of the shared victory moment.

As of this writing, Jordan has not publicly addressed the moment or its criticisms.