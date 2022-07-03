Fan video of Zhou Guanyu crash at British Grand Prix goes viral

An extremely scary crash to start the British Grand Prix on Sunday at Silverstone Circuit in England had fans and drivers concerned, but things turned out to be OK.

Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu was flipped upside-down and slid across the gravel into a fence just after the F1 race got started. Pierre Gasly clipped George Russell, who then bumped Zhou and caused the Alfa Romeo to flip.

The race was immediately red flagged, and Russell exited his car to run over and check on Zhou. Zhou was taken to the medical center for observation.

“Zhou is conscious, he is talking, there are no fractures. Considering the circumstances, he is pretty good, pretty well.”

Zhou already informed fans that he is OK.

I’m ok, all clear. Halo saved me today. Thanks everyone for your kind messages! pic.twitter.com/OylxoJC4M0 — 周冠宇 | Zhou Guanyu 🇨🇳 (@ZhouGuanyu24) July 3, 2022

The crash was pretty terrifying. Many fans in attendance had their cameras out and were recording video as the race began. A few videos of the crash from the fans’ perspective went viral.

Huge smash at @SilverstoneUK hoping the driver is okay. Was a scary incident #F1 #SilverstoneGP pic.twitter.com/oCzXOct1iX — The Sausage Kerb (@thesausagekerb) July 3, 2022