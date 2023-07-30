 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, July 30, 2023

Jimmie Johnson breaks silence about family’s tragic murder-suicide

July 30, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Jimmie Johnson at a press conference

Nov 4, 2022; Avondale, Arizona, USA; Jimmie Johnson speaks with the media during a press conference at Phoenix Raceway. Jimmie Johnson finalized an ownership stake within the Petty GMS organization starting in 2023, and Johnson will also drive in select races for the team starting at the Daytona 500. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

It has been more than a month since members of Jimmie Johnson’s extended family were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide, and the NASCAR driver has now broken his silence about the tragic incident.

Police in Muskogee, Okla., revealed on June 27 that Jack and Terry Janway, the parents of Johnson’s wife Chandra Janway, and Dalton Janway, Chandra’s 11-year-old nephew, were found dead in what appeared to be a murder-suicide. Terry Janway allegedly shot and killed her husband and grandson before shooting herself. No possible motive has been released.

In a statement on Instagram Friday, Johnson said his family is “devastated” and thanked fans for their support.

“Our family is devastated by the profound loss of (Terry) Lynn, Jack and Dalton Janway,” the statement read. “We have been humbled by the outpouring of love and support during this unthinkably sad time and remain grateful for all of your compassion.”

Johnson married Chandra Janway in 2004. The couple has two daughters together.

Johnson, a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, still races in the Cup Series on a part-time basis.

Article Tags

Jimmie Johnson
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus