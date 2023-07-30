Jimmie Johnson breaks silence about family’s tragic murder-suicide

It has been more than a month since members of Jimmie Johnson’s extended family were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide, and the NASCAR driver has now broken his silence about the tragic incident.

Police in Muskogee, Okla., revealed on June 27 that Jack and Terry Janway, the parents of Johnson’s wife Chandra Janway, and Dalton Janway, Chandra’s 11-year-old nephew, were found dead in what appeared to be a murder-suicide. Terry Janway allegedly shot and killed her husband and grandson before shooting herself. No possible motive has been released.

In a statement on Instagram Friday, Johnson said his family is “devastated” and thanked fans for their support.

“Our family is devastated by the profound loss of (Terry) Lynn, Jack and Dalton Janway,” the statement read. “We have been humbled by the outpouring of love and support during this unthinkably sad time and remain grateful for all of your compassion.”

Johnson married Chandra Janway in 2004. The couple has two daughters together.

Johnson, a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, still races in the Cup Series on a part-time basis.