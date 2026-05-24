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Katherine Legge had strong reaction to her failed attempt at ‘The Double’

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Katherine Legge looking on
May 27, 2023; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; IndyCar Series driver Katherine Legge during Legends Day at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Katherine Legge was attempting to execute “The Double” on Sunday by completing the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. Her attempt ended early, and she did not mince words about how that felt.

Legge’s ambitions were foiled just 18 laps into the Indy 500. She spun out and crashed when trying to avoid Ryan Hunter-Reay’s spinout, and the wreck ended her day.

Legge was physically fine, but admitted she was “gutted” and would need an “attitude adjust” before heading to Concord, N.C. for the Coca-Cola 600.

“I need to have an attitude adjust because right now I’m pissed and disappointed,” Legge said. “I need to get on that plane and try to get into the right mindset.”

“The Double” is a tremendous challenge for a lot of reasons. The Indianapolis 500 needs to start on time, so good weather is a must. That does not even include the wide array of things that can go wrong in any race, as Legge found out the hard way on Sunday.

Others that have attempted the feat have talked about how it would probably be easier to do once they’ve tried it once. It remains to be seen if Legge will attempt the feat a second time.

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