Sunday, June 12, 2022

Kevin Harvick rips his pit crew after costly mistake at Sonoma

June 12, 2022
by Larry Brown
Apr 23, 2022; Talladega, Alabama, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick(4) walks down pit road during qualifying for the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Harvick was furious with his pit crew over a costly mistake they committed on Sunday.

Harvick finished fourth during Sunday’s Cup Series race at Sonoma. If it weren’t for some bad work by his pit crew, he thinks his No. 4 Ford would have finished higher.

Harvick pitted with 30 laps to go in the Toyota/Save Mart 350. He got new tires and fuel, but his pit stop took 20 seconds. He was delayed by about nine seconds as they had to jack his car back up on the left side a second time.

Harvick let his frustration be known immediately after the long stop.

Harvick drives for Stewart-Haas racing. He wasn’t the only one who shared audible frustration with the pit stop. Team owner Tony Stewart, who also serves as a commentator for FOX, said on the air “that hurts” regarding the lengthy stop.

Harvick wasn’t shy about pointing the finger at his crew following the race.

“We had a decent finish, but we didn’t finish where we should have,” he said.

Asked what could have made a difference, Harvick said, “something that wasn’t a 20-second pit stop.”

Harvick is 12th in the current Cup standings.

