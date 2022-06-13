Kevin Harvick rips his pit crew after costly mistake at Sonoma

Kevin Harvick was furious with his pit crew over a costly mistake they committed on Sunday.

Harvick finished fourth during Sunday’s Cup Series race at Sonoma. If it weren’t for some bad work by his pit crew, he thinks his No. 4 Ford would have finished higher.

Harvick pitted with 30 laps to go in the Toyota/Save Mart 350. He got new tires and fuel, but his pit stop took 20 seconds. He was delayed by about nine seconds as they had to jack his car back up on the left side a second time.

Harvick let his frustration be known immediately after the long stop.

Harvick after the sluggish stop: "I swear to God, we look like the biggest (expletive) bunch of wankers every single week on pit road." #NASCAR — Zack Albert (@zack_albert) June 12, 2022

Harvick drives for Stewart-Haas racing. He wasn’t the only one who shared audible frustration with the pit stop. Team owner Tony Stewart, who also serves as a commentator for FOX, said on the air “that hurts” regarding the lengthy stop.

Harvick wasn’t shy about pointing the finger at his crew following the race.

“We had a decent finish, but we didn’t finish where we should have,” he said.

Asked what could have made a difference, Harvick said, “something that wasn’t a 20-second pit stop.”

Kevin Harvick, who finished fourth, said he wasn’t able to overcome the long pit stop at Sonoma. pic.twitter.com/c5fhfIbWB8 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) June 13, 2022

"We had a good car. Had our one or more catastrophic failures on pit road again," Kevin Harvick tells @AlanCavanna. — PRN (@PRNlive) June 12, 2022

Harvick is 12th in the current Cup standings.