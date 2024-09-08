 Skip to main content
Kyle Larson explains what happened on his big crash

September 8, 2024
by Larry Brown
Kyle Larson car spins

Kyle Larson and Chase Briscoe finished at the bottom of the standings for Sunday’s Cup Series race in Atlanta, Ga. after being involved in a crash on Lap 56.

Larson lost control of his No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports on Lap 56 and went slamming into the wall. Briscoe’s No. 14 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Stewart–Haas Racing rammed into Larson’s No. 5 Chevy, which knocked him out of the race.

Briscoe had a 40th-place finish, while Larson finished 39th.

Both drivers were taken to the infield care center following their crash and were released.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver said the circumstances surrounding his crash were “super weird.”

“It just happened really fast. Hard tire, hard surface, just got away from me. That was super weird,” Larson said.

Briscoe considered himself lucky to avoid injury.

“I’m glad my ankles didn’t get messed up. The brake pedal and everything went through the floorboard, so I’m thankful that I’m alright, for sure,” Briscoe said after the race.

Joey Logano ended up winning the Quaker State 400 to advance to the Round of 12 in the NASCAR Playoffs.

Chase Briscoe, Kyle Larson
