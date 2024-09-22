Lando Norris wins Singapore Grand Prix

Lando Norris started from the pole and cruised to an easy victory at the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday. In his win, Norris cleared Max Verstappen by over 20 seconds and cut into Verstappen’s lead in the driver championship, which is now 51 points.

Despite his success, Norris was unable to secure an F1 grand slam. Daniel Ricciardo, who reports say may be replaced by Liam Lawson, pitted on lap 60 on fresh soft compound tires to secure the fastest lap. Ricciardo was emotional after the race.

Danny Ric ❤️ An emotional Daniel Ricciardo speaks after the #SingaporeGP pic.twitter.com/53hD09HZ4z — Formula 1 (@F1) September 22, 2024

Rounding out the podium was Oscar Piastri, who continues to continues to secure podiums for McLaren and adds to their constructor’s championship lead over Red Bull, which saw Sergio Perez finish 10th.

With a substantial upgrade package coming to Red Bull in Austin, all eyes will be on McLaren to see if they are able to maintain their pace or if Red Bull is able to regain its previously dominant from.