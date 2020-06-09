NASCAR plans to reintroduce fans to events starting this week

The first sport to return in the U.S. will also be the first to try to reintroduce fans to its events.

NASCAR will begin allowing fans to attend races on a limited basis starting Sunday, the organization announced Tuesday. 1,000 South Florida military members will be invited to attend the Dixie Vodka 400 on Sunday in Miami, while 5,000 fans will be permitted to sit in the grandstand at the GEICO 500 at Talladega on June 21.

Numerous protocols will be enforced to ensure fan safety. All guests will have their temperature checked before entering the venue. In addition, they will be required to wear masks and maintain social distancing of at least six feet. They will also not have access to the infield.

This is another experiment that other leagues will be watching closely to see what works and what doesn’t. Limited attendance could be the way forward for major sports who want to get some people in the seats without putting anyone at risk. That’s the approach NASCAR is taking, and what another sport is planning to do next month as well.