Dale Earnhardt Jr. names the most dangerous driver ahead of playoffs

Dale Earnhardt Jr. says there is one driver people should watch out for IN the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

Kevin Harvick on Sunday won the Federated Auto Parts 400 in Richmond, Va. The win marked Harvick’s second in a row, as the driver of the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford also won last weekend in Michigan.

Thanks to the consecutive wins, Earnhardt thinks Harvick is “dangerous” entering the playoffs.

“They’re the most dangerous team in the sport right now,” Earnhardt said of Harvick on USA after Sunday’s race. “And he’s got enough playoff points to sort of get him through that first round.”

Harvick is currently seventh in the playoff standings with two races remaining in the regular season. With two wins and 665 regular season points, he trails Chase Elliott, Ross Chastain, Joey Logano, William Byron, Denny Hamlin and Tyler Harvick in the playoff standings.

The turn from Harvick is improbable. Prior to winning last week, the 46-year-old had gone 65 races without a victory — a streak that dated back to 2020.

Harvick now has 60 career Cup Series wins. He won the Cup Series in 2014 and is looking to become a two-time champion.