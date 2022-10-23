Dale Earnhardt Jr. loved Kyle Larson’s ‘A+ burnout’ after win

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was a big fan of Kyle Larson’s burnout after the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday.

Larson dominated the race and led 199 laps en route to claiming his third win of the NASCAR Cup Series season. After winning, Larson decided to burn down the tires in his No. 5 Chevy and give the fans a show.

Take a look at Larson’s burnout after winning:

WHAT A BURNOUT! Win No. 19 for @KyleLarsonRacin! pic.twitter.com/NBAx21qGdW — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 23, 2022

Larson dragged smoke across the entire stands so that all the fans could take it in.

Dale Jr., who was commentating for NBC, loved the burnout.

“A+ burnout. Whole length of the front straightaway,” Earnhardt Jr. said.

Larson’s win for Hendrick Motorsports was the 19th of his Cup Series career. The victory comes a week after Larson was on the receiving end of an attack from Bubba Wallace at Las Vegas.