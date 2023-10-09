 Skip to main content
Dale Earnhardt Jr. explains why he wasn’t on NBC broadcast

October 8, 2023
by Larry Brown
Dale Earnhardt Jr in sunglasses

Oct 11, 2019; Talladega, AL, USA; NBC analyst and former driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. looks on during practice for the 1000Bulbs.com 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was absent from NBC’s broadcast of Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and the former driver explained why.

Dale Jr. revealed that he was ill with a fever, and that’s why he stayed home.

“Feel pretty disappointed I won’t be at work today on the @NASCARonNBC broadcast. Picked up a fever on the way home last night and it just broke this morning. This race is going to be entertaining and I’ll miss enjoying it today with my friends at NBC,” Earnhardt wrote.

Earnhardt typically works with Jeff Burton and Rick Allen to call Cup Series races for NBC, but he wasn’t able to commentate on Sunday.

The race he missed was a big one. A.J. Allmendinger won the road course in Charlotte as four top drivers were eliminated from the playoffs. Ross Chastain, Bubba Wallace, Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch all saw their championship hopes come to an end. William Byron, Tyler Reddick, Chris Buescher, Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney, Christopher Bell, Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin are the eight drivers who remain in contention.

NBC will televise next weekend’s South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Earnhardt should be recovered well in time to participate on that broadcast.

