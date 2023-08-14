Kyle Busch reacts to latest poor showing

Kyle Busch is at a loss for words over his latest poor showing.

Rowdy finished 36th in Sunday’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard. The result marked the second straight time and third time in five Cup Series that Busch had a bad finish.

“I just don’t know anymore,” Busch wrote on X after the race.

Busch’s obvious disappointment and bewilderment is understandable.

The 38-year-old has been having a great season in his first year with Richard Childress Racing. Busch won the Cup Series race in Fontana in just his second start in the No. 8 Chevy. He finished second at Circuit of the Americas and then won at Talladega. Busch also won at Gateway in June, which was part of a stretch of seven straight races where Busch finished in the top 10.

Since then, Busch has finished 36th-or-worse three times in five races. Busch finished 36th in the Crayon 301 at Loudon due to a crash in Stage 1. That resulted in a last-place finish.

Then in the Cup Series race at Michigan last week, Busch finished 37th after crashing in Stage 1 again.

On Sunday, it was engine problems that led Busch to finish 36th, a lap behind the field.

Busch is hoping to turn things around at Watkins Glen next weekend. He won there in 2008 and 2013 while driving for Joe Gibbs Racing.