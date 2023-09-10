Tyler Reddick makes incredible move to win at Kansas

Tyler Reddick won the Cup Series race at Kansas on Sunday, using an incredible move to dart in front of his competition and claim the top spot.

The race went to a two-lap shootout after coming out of a caution that stemmed from Chris Buescher shredding a tire on Lap 261.

After the restart, Erik Jones and Joey Logano were locked in a battle for first place. They were in the middle of the track with two laps to go, but that’s when Reddick made his move.

The driver of the No. 45 Toyota Camry for 23XI Racing dove low and was able to sneak in front of Jones and Logano just before the front stretch.

Reddick’s incredible move allowed him to grab a commanding lead in the race, which he did not relinquish on the final lap. He was able to claim victory, which means he will move on to the next round of the Cup Series playoffs.

For his troubles, Reddick got to munch on some ribs as a celebration.

Despite battling for first, Jones slipped to third while Logano finished fifth in the Hollywood Casino 400.