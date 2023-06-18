Red Bull achieves big milestone at Canadian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen dominated the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday, leading from pole position to the checkered flag to secure a well-deserved first-place finish. This victory also marked a momentous milestone for Red Bull Racing, as it became the fifth team in Formula 1 history to achieve 100 Grand Prix wins.

Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez faced challenges with tire strategy during the rainy qualifying session. Starting from 12th on the grid, Perez made an impressive charge through the field to secure a commendable 6th place finish. Additionally, Perez set the fastest lap time of the day on the last lap, stealing away an extra point from Mercedes in the process.

Tough weekend. We couldn't find the pace in both qualifying and the race. We're going to work extremely hard to turn this around. We know we can do it, and we'll come back very strong. Congratulations to Max on helping today @redbullracing to reach the 100th win Duro fin de… pic.twitter.com/DTddQ7nTdi — Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) June 18, 2023

Despite encountering rear brake issues, Fernando Alonso successfully defended his position against the relentless pressure from Lewis Hamilton, crossing the finish line in second place.

Mercedes, with their recent upgrades in Spain, showcased their renewed competitiveness, with both Hamilton and George Russell challenging for a podium spot. Russell demonstrated great potential as he climbed as high as fourth place during the race. However he hit a curb, resulting in damage to his car and ultimately forcing him to retire in order to prevent further harm.

He was chasing down a podium, but George Russell ended up with a wounded Mercedes after this 💥#CanadianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/XOsVMQvHuZ — Formula 1 (@F1) June 18, 2023

Hamilton finished 3rd, opening up a new battle among Aston Martin, Ferrari, and Mercedes.

In addition to Perez’s challenges, the Ferrari team faced difficulties with their tire strategy during the rainy qualifying sessions. Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc started the race from 8th and 11th positions, respectively. However, both drivers were able to fight their way back through the grid with Leclerc finishing 4th and Sainz 5th.

The next race on the Formula 1 schedule is at the Red Bull Ring in Austria, a track where Verstappen finished second to Leclerc in 2022. That adds intrigue to the upcoming race as Verstappen and the Red Bull team aim to continue their impressive form and strive for victory on their home track.