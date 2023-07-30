Red Bull Racing secures 1-2 finish at Belgium Grand Prix

Red Bull Racing cruised to a 1-2 finish at the Belgium Grand Prix on Sunday, further solidifying their dominant season.

Despite starting from P6 due to a grid penalty, Max Verstappen navigated his way through the grid with ease and crossed the finish line 1st, securing his 8th consecutive P1 finish.

His Red Bull counterpart Sergio Perez seems to have finally regained his formed. After struggling in qualifying for several week and missing several podiums, Perez qualified second and finished second.

Behind Perez, Ferrari seems to have stabilized, with Charles Leclerc starting the race from pole position and finishing 3rd.

After having several impressive weeks, McLaren struggled at Belgium Grand Prix.

Carlos Sainz ended up making contact with Oscar Piastri on the opening lap, resulting in both drivers having to retire from the race.

Super unlucky for Oscar Piastri as Carlos Sainz locks up which caused Piastri to hit the wall and cause critical damage to his car pic.twitter.com/l5WxSht1G9 — 🇨🇩🇸🇱 (@8Flavs) July 30, 2023

After previously making two consecutive podiums, Lando Norris struggled with pace throughout the race and finished 7th.

With the Belgium Grand Prix in the books, F1’s summer break officially begins. Teams will be off until August 27, when they return for the Dutch Grand Prix. With Red Bull over 200 points in the constructors standings, it will be interesting to see which team emerges from the break to take control of 2nd place.