Richard Childress was not happy with Corey LaJoie

Richard Childress aired his frustrations over Corey LaJoie taking out one of his drivers during Sunday’s Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa.

Following a restart with 40 laps to go in The Great American Getaway 400, LaJoie’s No. 7 Chevrolet clipped the left rear of Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch’s No. 8 Chevrolet while going around turn 1. The contact sent Busch spinning into the grass and subsequently sliding back dangerously onto the track.

Busch’s car ended up wiping out fellow competitors AJ Allmendinger, Harrison Burton, Ryan Preece, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

KYLE BUSCH GETS TURNED AND SLIDES IN FRONT OF THE FIELD! 📺 : USA Network | #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/Dru1HtmnLl — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 14, 2024

Childress didn’t mince words when talking about LaJoie following the incident.

“That damn 7 [Corey LaJoie] is a weapon. A damn weapon,” said Childress.

Richard Childress: "That damn 7 [Corey LaJoie] is a weapon. A damn weapon." #NASCAR — Jonathan Fjeld (@Jonathan_Fjeld) July 14, 2024

Busch, Burton, Preece, and Stenhouse all ended up with a DNF. Allmendinger finished 21st, while LaJoie was 19th. Busch officially placed 32nd.

The premature exit for Busch extended his recent run of poor finishes. His DNF on Sunday was his fifth over his last seven Cup Series races.

Busch has been mired in the longest Cup Series winless streak of his career, last winning the Enjoy Illinois 300 in June 2023.