Tyler Reddick had the most heartbreaking interview after losing at Nashville

Tyler Reddick was one strong lap away from winning Sunday’s Cup Series race. But it wasn’t meant to be for the 23XI Racing driver.

Reddick couldn’t overtake eventual Ally 400 winner Joey Logano in the final lap of a wild quintuple overtime finish at Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tenn.

A late block from Logano dropped Reddick down to third, while Spire Motorsports’ Zane Smith finished second.

JOEY LOGANO WINS AT NASHVILLE SUPERSPEEDWAY! HERE ARE THE WILD FINAL TWO LAPS FROM QUINTUPLE OVERTIME. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/0J3gBNgjnw — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 1, 2024

Reddick could not have looked more dejected during his post-race interview. His 1-word initial response to the question, “Could you have done anything differently?” said it all.

“Everything,” Reddick said.

“It’s very disappointing. I’m trying my best [to deal with the disappointment] but it’s tough. I’m trying to keep it cool at the moment. I’m really upset about how it ended.”

Reddick was then asked if there was any silver lining to his third-place finish.

“No,” he answered. “All the good cars ran out of fuel and we were in position to pass [Joey Logano], hadn’t been good all day long.”

Logano led just nine laps in the Ally 400 in what turned out to be one of the most chaotic races of the season.

Despite going the final 110 laps without pitting, Logano’s No. 22 Ford Mustang had just enough gas in the tank to win the race.

Logano’s insane fuel efficiency had fans and even fellow Cup Series competitors baffled.