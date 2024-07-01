 Skip to main content
Everyone wondered the same thing about Joey Logano’s wild quintuple OT win at Nashville

June 30, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Oct 15, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano (22) during qualifying at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Team Penske driver Joey Logano on Sunday emerged from the wreckage — literally and figuratively — to score a come-from-behind Cup Series victory at the Ally 400.

Logano was able to ward off 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick’s attempts to overtake him on the final lap at Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tenn. Reddick’s No. 45 Toyota Camry ended up third, while Zane Smith of Spire Motorsports finished second.

Logano led for just nine total laps in the race, which featured several crashes and spins that prompted the multi-overtime finish. The win was Logano’

Stewart–Haas Racing’s Chase Briscoe, who started the final overtime just behind Logano, ran out of fuel and fell to 21st.

After the race, Briscoe expressed his disbelief at how Logano didn’t run out of fuel. The future Joe Gibbs Racing driver pitted three laps after his Team Penske counterpart. Logano last filled his tank on lap 221 in a race that extended all the way to lap 331.

Briscoe wasn’t alone in wondering about Logano’s fuel situation. Fans on X were buzzing about how the No. 24 Ford Mustang survived without running out of gas.

Some even hinted at there potentially being some chicanery involved with Logano’s fuel tank.

Logano finally ran out of gas once while driving toward victory lane. The gas guzzling gods apparently blessed him with just enough fuel to win his first Cup Series race since July 2023.

Logano’s win remained intact after post-race inspection. No issues were found with his No. 24 Ford Mustang.

Logano has now won a Cup Series race in each of his last 13 seasons.

Joey Logano
