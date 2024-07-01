Everyone wondered the same thing about Joey Logano’s wild quintuple OT win at Nashville

Team Penske driver Joey Logano on Sunday emerged from the wreckage — literally and figuratively — to score a come-from-behind Cup Series victory at the Ally 400.

Logano was able to ward off 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick’s attempts to overtake him on the final lap at Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tenn. Reddick’s No. 45 Toyota Camry ended up third, while Zane Smith of Spire Motorsports finished second.

JOEY LOGANO WINS AT NASHVILLE SUPERSPEEDWAY! HERE ARE THE WILD FINAL TWO LAPS FROM QUINTUPLE OVERTIME. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/0J3gBNgjnw — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 1, 2024

Logano led for just nine total laps in the race, which featured several crashes and spins that prompted the multi-overtime finish. The win was Logano’

Stewart–Haas Racing’s Chase Briscoe, who started the final overtime just behind Logano, ran out of fuel and fell to 21st.

After the race, Briscoe expressed his disbelief at how Logano didn’t run out of fuel. The future Joe Gibbs Racing driver pitted three laps after his Team Penske counterpart. Logano last filled his tank on lap 221 in a race that extended all the way to lap 331.

Chase Briscoe asks how Joey Logano made it to the end on three laps less fuel while Briscoe ran out on the backstretch. — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) July 1, 2024

Briscoe wasn’t alone in wondering about Logano’s fuel situation. Fans on X were buzzing about how the No. 24 Ford Mustang survived without running out of gas.

Joey Logano went 110 laps on fuel. On a 1.33 mile track, that's 146.3 miles. Assuming the 18 gallon tank was packed full, he needed to average 8.13 miles per gallon to make it to the finish. That's absolutely insane, even with the amount of cautions. — Historic Racetrack Aerials (@RacingAerials) July 1, 2024

I'm not saying Joey Logano has an illegal gas tank but the fact that car's still running would make Smokey Yunick proud. — PRN (@PRNlive) July 1, 2024

Joey Logano still having gas is wild — Justin Nicosia (@justinnicosia20) July 1, 2024

Some even hinted at there potentially being some chicanery involved with Logano’s fuel tank.

Someone check Joey Logano's car. EVERY OTHER CAR ran out of gas. HOW did Logano make it AND be able to do a burnout? Something isn't right… — THEANGRYDWARF5 (@THEANGRYDWARF5) July 1, 2024

If Joey Logano fails post race inspection for a fuel tank 6 square feet too large, Zane Smith will be in the playoffs. Absolute chaos. — Historic Racetrack Aerials (@RacingAerials) July 1, 2024

Logano finally ran out of gas once while driving toward victory lane. The gas guzzling gods apparently blessed him with just enough fuel to win his first Cup Series race since July 2023.

#NASCAR … Joey Logano wins at Nashville in a race extended 31 laps by cautions and overtimes Logano on the radio after winning: “We’re out of gas! We’re out gas! We did it! We did it. Yeah!!!!!" — Dustin Long (@dustinlong) July 1, 2024

Logano’s win remained intact after post-race inspection. No issues were found with his No. 24 Ford Mustang.

Logano has now won a Cup Series race in each of his last 13 seasons.