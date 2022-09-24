 Skip to main content
Video: Andrew Grady punches Davey Callihan over racing conflict

September 24, 2022
by Larry Brown

Things got heated on the race track at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday as Andrew Grady absolutely lost his mind on Davey Callihan and began punching the driver.

93 teams entered to compete in the ValleyStar Credit Union 300, which is a major Late Model Stock racing event. There were four 25-lap qualifying heats to determine who would make the 40-car field for the race. The top 10 finishers in each heat would qualify for the race.

In the first heat, Grady and Brandon Pierce were wrecked. Grady blamed Callihan for the wreck and attacked the driver after the race.

Video showed Grady throwing punches through the window of the 41 car at Callihan. Grady even kicked the car for good measure.

Grady didn’t hold back in an interview after the heat. He accused Callihan of flipping him off when he went to talk to the driver. He called Callihan a “dumba–.”

Callihan defended himself in an interview, saying you can’t give an inch at a transfer spot.

“Just hard racing. I do apologize to the one, but we’re fighting for our life out there. So just did what I had to do,” Callihan said.

Callihan also denied flipping off Grady. Callihan was one of the 10 drivers to qualify from his heat.

