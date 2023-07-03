 Skip to main content
Everyone said the same thing about the Kevin Harvick pileup in Chicago

July 2, 2023
by Larry Brown
Everyone said the same thing after a pileup during the NASCAR Cup Series race in Chicago on Sunday.

NASCAR held its first Cup Series street race, which took place on the streets of Chicago. There was a pileup on lap 49 after William Byron bumped Kevin Harvick, causing the No. 4 car to spin. Harvick went sideways on Turn 11, blocking half the road and causing a big pileup.

The backup of cars due to Harvick spinning led to everyone saying the same thing: the end result looked like a typical Chicago traffic jam.

Those fans all called it just the way they saw it.

Harvick finished 29th in the race, while Byron finished 13th. New Zealand driver Shane van Gisbergen won the race in what was his first ever Cup Series start.

