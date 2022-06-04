Cole Foster, Bryson Worrell homer from both sides of plate in same inning

A player homering from both sides of the plate in the same game — let alone the same inning — is extremely rare in baseball. But on Friday, we saw not one, but TWO players homer from both sides of the plate in the same inning during the NCAA Tournament. Yes, East Carolina’s Bryson Worrell and Auburn’s Cole Foster both pulled it off.

First up was Worrell, who pulled off the feat during an 8-run third inning against Coppin State. Worrell led off the inning with a solo shot from the right side. Then after his team batted around, he clubbed a 3-run home run from the left side of the plate.

BRYSON WORRELL HIT A HOME RUN BOTH LEFTY AND RIGHTY IN THE SAME INNING 🤯 pic.twitter.com/g9cv4ehO4E — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 3, 2022

East Carolina, the No. 8 seed in the tourney, won 17-1. Coppin State has a 24-29 record on the year.

Even though Worrell’s accomplishment is as cool and rare as it gets, he wasn’t alone.

Later in the day, Foster homered from both sides of the plate in Auburn’s 11-run first inning against Southeastern Louisiana.

Foster’s first home run was a 2-run shot from the right side. His second was a grand slam from the left side.

Cole Foster with HR's from both sides of the plate in the first inning!! ARE. YOU. SERIOUS⁉️ 🤯🤯🤯🤯 💻 ESPN+#RoadToOmaha x @AuburnBaseball pic.twitter.com/06kMcidZmI — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) June 3, 2022

Bonus points for pimping the homers from both sides of the plate.

Foster didn’t stop there though. He also hit a 3-run home run in his fourth at-bat of the game, giving him 9 RBIs.

Here is another video of Cole Foster hitting a homerun. His third bomb of the game he currently has 9 RBI’s and it’s only the 4th pic.twitter.com/OJ3uPimxqV — D1Baseball (@d1baseball) June 4, 2022

A player has homered from both sides in the same inning only three times in MLB history. In college baseball, it happened twice in the same day on Friday.

Earlier this afternoon, ECU's Bryson Worrell hit 2 HR in the 3rd inning, 1 from each side of the plate. Later, Auburn's Cole Foster did the same thing. For reference, there are only 3 instances in MLB history of a player homering from both sides of the plate in the same inning. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 4, 2022

What amazing accomplishments.