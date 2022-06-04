 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, June 3, 2022

Cole Foster, Bryson Worrell homer from both sides of plate in same inning

June 3, 2022
by Larry Brown

Cole Foster pimps a homer

A player homering from both sides of the plate in the same game — let alone the same inning — is extremely rare in baseball. But on Friday, we saw not one, but TWO players homer from both sides of the plate in the same inning during the NCAA Tournament. Yes, East Carolina’s Bryson Worrell and Auburn’s Cole Foster both pulled it off.

First up was Worrell, who pulled off the feat during an 8-run third inning against Coppin State. Worrell led off the inning with a solo shot from the right side. Then after his team batted around, he clubbed a 3-run home run from the left side of the plate.

East Carolina, the No. 8 seed in the tourney, won 17-1. Coppin State has a 24-29 record on the year.

Even though Worrell’s accomplishment is as cool and rare as it gets, he wasn’t alone.

Later in the day, Foster homered from both sides of the plate in Auburn’s 11-run first inning against Southeastern Louisiana.

Foster’s first home run was a 2-run shot from the right side. His second was a grand slam from the left side.

Bonus points for pimping the homers from both sides of the plate.

Foster didn’t stop there though. He also hit a 3-run home run in his fourth at-bat of the game, giving him 9 RBIs.

A player has homered from both sides in the same inning only three times in MLB history. In college baseball, it happened twice in the same day on Friday.

What amazing accomplishments.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus