College baseball team sets record for most runs scored in an inning

The George Mason baseball team set an incredible record in their win over Holy Cross on Tuesday night.

George Mason sprayed the ball all over the ballpark during their 26-6 win over Holy Cross at Spuhler Field in Fairfax, Va. Lopsided results like that are not unheard of in college baseball, but the manner in which the Patriots scored all the runs was something that had never been seen before.

George Mason scored 23 runs in the bottom of the second inning alone. That output set an NCAA record, surpassing the previous marks of 21 runs in an inning by Penn State in 1983 and Wichita State in 1984.

⬆️3️⃣ The Patriots set a new NCAA record of runs scored in an inning (23).



The previous record was 21 runs scored by Wichita State (1984) and Penn State (1983) pic.twitter.com/4TZBl330Qg — George Mason Baseball (@MasonBaseball) March 4, 2025

How did they do it? The bottom of the second began with second baseman Jake Butler grounding out to third on a bunt attempt. It would be a while before Holy Cross recorded another out.

George Mason had 19 consecutive hitters reach base following Butler’s groundout. They wound up with 11 hits in the inning, but there was remarkably not a single home run. Holy Cross compounded the issues by walking eight batters, hitting five batters with pitches and committing three errors in the frame.

If you want to know how truly mind-blowing the inning was, just browse through the official box score.

We can only imagine how painful it was for Holy Cross to be down 23-0 after two innings. We already saw one incredible college baseball comeback this season, but there was no crawling out of that hole on Tuesday night.

George Mason improved to 8-4 with the win, while Holy Cross fell to 5-5.