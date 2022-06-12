Lane Kiffin crushes Tennessee fan after college baseball loss

One Tennessee fan learned a painful lesson Sunday about what happens if you do a poor job taunting Lane Kiffin.

Kiffin, now coach of Ole Miss, always likes to take advantage of opportunities to troll Tennessee and tweak their fans. He did so on Friday by sharing a news story about a mustard bottle being thrown onto the field during Game 1 of the Vols’ Super Regional game. Kiffin jokingly asked where the golf ball was, alluding to an incident last season when Ole Miss visited Neyland Stadium.

On Saturday, a Tennessee fan on Twitter took the bait, accusing Kiffin of “still wishing he was a Vol” and mockingly asking about Kiffin’s son Knox. Kiffin did not respond until late Sunday, after Tennessee had been eliminated by Notre Dame in the Super Regional, and he was quick to twist the knife by noting that Ole Miss is still alive.

Awesome thanks for asking!! We are watching @OleMissBSB advance to the @CWSOmaha !! What are you guys today in Knoxville?? 🤔 https://t.co/OOJbD4stgn — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) June 12, 2022

When you come at the king, you best not miss. The fan clearly had to learn this the hard way.

Kiffin is, of course, a master of the art of trolling. Give him an opening and he’ll seize it. If Ole Miss goes deep into the College World Series, things will only get worse, especially since Tennessee were one of the favorites.