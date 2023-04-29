Missouri OF makes absolutely ridiculous catch

Missouri outfielder Cam Chick made a must-see catch during his team’s game on Friday night.

The Tigers lost to Florida 11-1 in Gainesville in the opener of a three-game weekend series between the SEC opponents. Florida was leading 6-0 in the bottom of the third inning when Colby Halter was at the plate.

Halter hit a line drive to left field that Chick dove for. After initially appearing to make the catch, the ball popped back up, bounced onto Chick’s head, then rolled down his back and into his glove for the out.

What a freaking play. It took every part of his body to make that catch.

Missouri lost the game via mercy rule, but at least they made a nice highlight play.

Florida won Saturday’s game 11-7. The Gators are a the No. 4 team in the country and a tough opponent.