College player had funny reaction to obvious home run ball

A college baseball player had a funny reaction to what was an obvious home run ball on Friday.

Georgia Tech beat Cornell 9-6 at Mac Nease Park in Atlanta, Ga. in the first of three games between the teams. Yellow Jackets slugger Payton Green launched a solo home run in the bottom of the 8th to make it 7-5.

The funny part was watching Cornell left fielder Ryan Porter look around with his hands out, wondering where the ball went after Green got a hold of the bar.

Hate to break it to you, buddy, but that ball was long gone. You couldn’t see the ball because it was about 60 feet over your head and out of the stadium.

That was the fourth home run of the season for Green in just five games. The 6-0 Jackets entered Sunday with 16 homers on the season. And Porter is still looking for that ball.