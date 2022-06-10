Tennessee baseball fans wearing awesome shirt to series with Notre Dame

The No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers are hosting Notre Dame in a super regional series this weekend, and some of their fans came prepared with awesome T-shirts.

Multiple Vols fans were seen at Friday night’s game in Knoxville wearing shirts that said “Classless vs. Catholics” on the front.

You’ve heard of “Catholics vs. Convicts,” the Vols haven’t caught any charges but fans are embracing the “classless” moniker! Students, tons of them rocking these shirts for #SuperRegional @wvlt pic.twitter.com/0AccrtV50h — Will Puckett (@WVLTWill) June 10, 2022

What makes the shirt so great? Many things.

For starters, it’s a play on the great “Catholics vs. Convicts” moniker for the famous 1988 college football game between unbeatens Miami (convicts) and Notre Dame (Catholics). Secondly, the shirts are an acknowledgment and embracement by Tennessee fans of their reputation for being a classless fanbase/team. Lastly, the shirts work perfectly too because the colors are the same as the original shirts for the Miami-Notre Dame game.

Another recent game had a funny moniker too, playing off the whole “Catholics vs. Convicts” name. In 2020, when BYU and Coastal Carolina faced off in football, some called it “Mormons vs. Mullets.” Classless vs. Convicts works even better.