Video: Grumpy umpire tells DBU slugger to stop admiring his grand slam

June 7, 2021
by Larry Brown

Umpire DBU Andrew Benefield

An annoyed umpire told a Dallas Baptist slugger to stop admiring the massive grand slam he just hit and run the bases.

Dallas Baptist was facing Oregon State in the final game of their NCAA Tournament regional at Fort Worth on Monday. A berth into the Super Regionals was at stake.

DBU was trailing Oregon State 5-2 with the bases loaded and two outs in the seventh when Andrew Benefield came to the plate. Benefield was facing new reliever Joey Mundt and absolutely parked the first pitch he saw to deep left field. The homer was massive — not just given the game’s circumstances, but also in distance traveled. It was huge.

Given that Benefield catapulted his team to the lead and also crushed a huge home run, he celebrated a little. But the umpire wasn’t having it.

Video showed that the umpire yelled at Benefield and directed him to start running the bases. So Benefield did:

When’s the last time you saw an umpire interfere like that? God forbid a player enjoy the moment for a minute after clobbering a huge home run. Can you imagine this great MLB moment being ruined by the umpire like that?

