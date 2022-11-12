Cheerleader sisters Jordan and Payton Huguley on opposite sides of Alabama-Ole Miss game

Saturday’s SEC matchup between Alabama and Ole Miss didn’t just have a couple of rivals squaring off on the football field. There were also some cheerleader siblings on opposite sides of the game.

CBS did a segment during the second quarter of Saturday’s game at Oxford, Miss. on sisters Jordan and Payton Huguley.

Jordan Huguley is a cheerleader for the Crimson Tide, while Payton is a cheerleader for Ole Miss.

A rivalry of Warrior alumni will be on the biggest stage this weekend! Jordan Huguley '19 & Payton Huguley '22 are both cheerleaders at Alabama & Ole Miss. In Oxford on Saturday, the former LSA Warriors will cheer on opposing sides! Congrats, Jordan & Payton!#LetsGoWarriors🍢 pic.twitter.com/UldtWxF7YB — Lee Scott Academy (@LeeScottAcademy) November 9, 2022

Here is Jordan in her Alabama cheer outfit.

And here is Payton in her Ole Miss clothes.

CBS reported that the mother of the girls, Darenda, was a cheerleader at Ole Miss. The girls followed a similar path in terms of becoming cheerleaders, though Jordan went to Tuscaloosa.