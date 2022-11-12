 Skip to main content
Cheerleader sisters Jordan and Payton Huguley on opposite sides of Alabama-Ole Miss game

November 12, 2022
by Larry Brown
Saturday’s SEC matchup between Alabama and Ole Miss didn’t just have a couple of rivals squaring off on the football field. There were also some cheerleader siblings on opposite sides of the game.

CBS did a segment during the second quarter of Saturday’s game at Oxford, Miss. on sisters Jordan and Payton Huguley.

Jordan Huguley is a cheerleader for the Crimson Tide, while Payton is a cheerleader for Ole Miss.

Here is Jordan in her Alabama cheer outfit.

And here is Payton in her Ole Miss clothes.

CBS reported that the mother of the girls, Darenda, was a cheerleader at Ole Miss. The girls followed a similar path in terms of becoming cheerleaders, though Jordan went to Tuscaloosa.

