Cheerleader sisters Jordan and Payton Huguley on opposite sides of Alabama-Ole Miss game
Saturday’s SEC matchup between Alabama and Ole Miss didn’t just have a couple of rivals squaring off on the football field. There were also some cheerleader siblings on opposite sides of the game.
CBS did a segment during the second quarter of Saturday’s game at Oxford, Miss. on sisters Jordan and Payton Huguley.
Jordan Huguley is a cheerleader for the Crimson Tide, while Payton is a cheerleader for Ole Miss.
A rivalry of Warrior alumni will be on the biggest stage this weekend!
Jordan Huguley '19 & Payton Huguley '22 are both cheerleaders at Alabama & Ole Miss. In Oxford on Saturday, the former LSA Warriors will cheer on opposing sides! Congrats, Jordan & Payton!#LetsGoWarriors🍢 pic.twitter.com/UldtWxF7YB
— Lee Scott Academy (@LeeScottAcademy) November 9, 2022
Here is Jordan in her Alabama cheer outfit.
And here is Payton in her Ole Miss clothes.
CBS reported that the mother of the girls, Darenda, was a cheerleader at Ole Miss. The girls followed a similar path in terms of becoming cheerleaders, though Jordan went to Tuscaloosa.