Woman from viral airplane video is former Raiders cheerleader

The woman who was arrested after causing a scene on a Delta Airlines flight last week was once an NFL cheerleader.

Patricia Cornwall, who has been dubbed “Delta Karen” after the video of her in-flight outburst went viral, is a former Los Angeles Raiders cheerleader. The 51-year-old also appeared in videos for Playboy in the 1990s, according to Outkick’s Joe Kinsey.

A video went viral this week that showed Cornwall confronting an older man about not wearing a mask during a Dec. 23 flight from Tampa to Atlanta. An argument between the two escalated, and Cornwall slapped the man and spit at him. Blood could be seen coming down the man’s left cheek in the video. You can watch the clip below, but beware that it contains inappropriate language.

Delta flight from Tampa to Atlanta got crazy‼️ pic.twitter.com/I9BZUKv3LB — ATL Uncensored (@ATLUncensored) December 25, 2021

Cornwall was arrested when the flight landed in Georgia. According to police, the man she slapped claimed Cornwall was returning to her seat near the back of the plane after using the restroom and became upset that the drink cart was in her way. A flight attendant asked Cornwall to find an empty seat until the beverage service was completed, to which Cornwall allegedly responded, “What am I, Rosa Parks?”

The man said he told Cornwall that her comment was inappropriate and that she “isn’t black … this isn’t Alabama and this isn’t a bus.”

Cornwall, who was previously known as Patty Breton, was a cheerleader and actress in the 1990s. She had minor roles in the TV shows “Married with Children” and “Baywatch.”

Cornwall has been arrested multiple times in recent years, most recently when she allegedly tried to fight police during a DUI arrest in Florida. She was also accused of threatening to kill her mother last year.

Cornwall was taken into FBI custody. She has been charged with assaulting, beating, or wounding a passenger during a domestic flight.