 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, April 4, 2021

Arizona coach defends herself for F-bomb after upset win

April 4, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Adia Barnes flips bird

Adia Barnes became very animated while celebrating her team’s upset win over UConn in the Women’s Final Four on Friday night, and the Arizona head coach is not about to apologize for her profane gesture.

Barnes’ Wildcats, who were the No. 3 seed in their region, upset the No. 1-seeded Huskies 69-59 to advance to the championship game against Stanford. In celebrating, Barnes seemed to tell her team as they were huddled up, “f— everybody!” while flipping the double bird.

Gary Parrish of CBS tweeted the video and defended Barnes, calling her enthusiastic display a “great moment.” Barnes responded by saying she couldn’t contain her excitement even if it was “not the best look.”

Very few people gave Arizona a chance to beat UConn, so you can understand why Barnes was so fired up. She doesn’t deserve any criticism for showing raw emotion in a moment like that.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus