Arizona coach defends herself for F-bomb after upset win

Adia Barnes became very animated while celebrating her team’s upset win over UConn in the Women’s Final Four on Friday night, and the Arizona head coach is not about to apologize for her profane gesture.

Barnes’ Wildcats, who were the No. 3 seed in their region, upset the No. 1-seeded Huskies 69-59 to advance to the championship game against Stanford. In celebrating, Barnes seemed to tell her team as they were huddled up, “f— everybody!” while flipping the double bird.

Gary Parrish of CBS tweeted the video and defended Barnes, calling her enthusiastic display a “great moment.” Barnes responded by saying she couldn’t contain her excitement even if it was “not the best look.”

Gary,

I was so pumped up it was the heat of the moment and it was supposed to be a private moment with my team! I told them WE BELIEVED IN US!FORGETEVERYONE THAT DIDN’T, I WILL GO TO WAR WITH U ANYTIME ANY PLACE!! Not the best look but I was loving on my team. https://t.co/hLsxvIFWKq — ADIA BARNES COPPA (@AdiaBarnes) April 3, 2021

Very few people gave Arizona a chance to beat UConn, so you can understand why Barnes was so fired up. She doesn’t deserve any criticism for showing raw emotion in a moment like that.