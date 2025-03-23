Auburn star explains his wave celebration that confused announcers

Auburn star Tahaad Pettiford left some confused with one of his celebrations Saturday against the Creighton Bluejays, but there is a wholesome explanation for the move.

Pettiford was seen waving after knocking down a shot during Saturday’s 82-70 second-round win over Creighton in Lexington, Ky. It wasn’t clear if Pettiford was waving to someone in the crowd or just taunting his opponent. At one point, TBS announcer Brian Anderson suggested that Pettiford was waving goodbye to Creighton.

Tahaad Pettiford with a BIG bucket to extend the lead back to 11 🪣#MarchMadness @AuburnMBB pic.twitter.com/lAZcvCz9u9 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 23, 2025

Pettiford had a much more innocent explanation after the game. The freshman guard said he was simply saying hi to his mother, who was watching the game at home.

“I’m saying hi to my mom,” Pettiford said. “When you do a high floater, you just keep it up there, wave to your mom. She’s somewhere in the stands. My mom was at home watching, so just saying hi to her.”

Pettiford did mimic Steph Curry’s “night-night” celebration late in the game, which was an unmistakable message. The wave, however, is something much simpler.

Pettiford led the Tigers with 23 points in Saturday’s win, just one shy of matching his career high. The freshman appears to be rounding into form at the right time, and will no doubt be instrumental if Auburn is to get past Michigan and advance to the Elite Eight.