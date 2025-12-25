Larry Brown Sports

Fans stunned as former Knicks draft prospect commits to Big 12 school

James Nnaji playing for the Hornets in NBA Summer League
Jul 5, 2023; Sacramento, CA, USA; Charlotte Hornets center James Nnaji (46) during the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

A college basketball controversy is brewing after former NBA draft pick James Nnaji gets set for his NCAA debut.

Nnaji, whom the Detroit Pistons drafted 31st overall in the 2023 NBA Draft, has reportedly enrolled at Baylor. According to Draft Express’ Jonathan Givony, the 21-year-old Nigerian has “immediately” become eligible to play. On3’s Joe Tipton confirmed that Nnaji has been granted four years of eligibility.

The news was shocking to most fans, given that the New York Knicks currently own Nnaji’s draft rights. Aside from being the first name selected in the second round two seasons ago, Nnaji was also under contract with Spanish club FC Barcelona for half a decade. Nnaji and Barcelona parted ways in August.

The Knicks acquired Nnaji’s draft rights as part of the deal that sent Karl-Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves to New York. Nnaji played for the Knicks’ summer league team earlier this year, averaging 3.2 points and 3.6 rebounds across five games. Nnaji never played in the NBA or G League, which preserved his college eligibility.

A college sports landscape dominated by NIL has also seen a softening of eligibility rules. Nnaji is just the latest in a recent wave of former pros opting to go to college. Questions abound on where things go from here for Nnaji if he plays himself back onto the NBA radar.

Would the Knicks keep his draft rights, even after a four-year college stint, or would Nnaji be able to get drafted a second time? The answer to that question remain to be seen.

