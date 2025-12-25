Fans stunned as former Knicks draft prospect commits to Big 12 school

A college basketball controversy is brewing after former NBA draft pick James Nnaji gets set for his NCAA debut.

Nnaji, whom the Detroit Pistons drafted 31st overall in the 2023 NBA Draft, has reportedly enrolled at Baylor. According to Draft Express’ Jonathan Givony, the 21-year-old Nigerian has “immediately” become eligible to play. On3’s Joe Tipton confirmed that Nnaji has been granted four years of eligibility.

NEWS: James Nnaji, the No. 31 pick in the 2023 NBA draft, has enrolled at Baylor, agents Gerard Raventos and Deirunas Visockas of Gersh Sports told DraftExpress.



A monumental development: a former NBA draft pick is immediately eligible to play college basketball this season. pic.twitter.com/8S9aK6MWR3 — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) December 24, 2025

The news was shocking to most fans, given that the New York Knicks currently own Nnaji’s draft rights. Aside from being the first name selected in the second round two seasons ago, Nnaji was also under contract with Spanish club FC Barcelona for half a decade. Nnaji and Barcelona parted ways in August.

James Nnaji had an NBA rookie card and is now going to be playing in March Madness (most likely) pic.twitter.com/qcfQlbKnyS — College Basketball Content (@CBBcontent) December 24, 2025

This James Nnaji thing is wild.



On one hand, we talk about wanting to allow players to go back to school if they fall in the draft/go undrafted & this helps for that. He also never played in an NBA game, which matters.



On the other, NBA teams had his rights! — Brian Rauf (@brauf33) December 24, 2025

Former NBA draft pick James Nnaji is not just eligible for Baylor, he has four years because he never tried to get eligible when he graduated high school. Wild world we’re living in. — CJ Moore (@CJMooreHoops) December 24, 2025

James Nnaji was literally involved in maybe the biggest NBA trade this decade. Now he’s going to be playing College Basketball



What are we doing man pic.twitter.com/goAHANxOKi — Jacob Rhymer (@Rhymetime05) December 24, 2025

The Knicks acquired Nnaji’s draft rights as part of the deal that sent Karl-Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves to New York. Nnaji played for the Knicks’ summer league team earlier this year, averaging 3.2 points and 3.6 rebounds across five games. Nnaji never played in the NBA or G League, which preserved his college eligibility.

A college sports landscape dominated by NIL has also seen a softening of eligibility rules. Nnaji is just the latest in a recent wave of former pros opting to go to college. Questions abound on where things go from here for Nnaji if he plays himself back onto the NBA radar.

Would the Knicks keep his draft rights, even after a four-year college stint, or would Nnaji be able to get drafted a second time? The answer to that question remain to be seen.