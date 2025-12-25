Fans all made the same joke after former NBA draft pick gained college eligibility

Fans had some fun amid the latest news that a former NBA draftee was going to join the college ranks.

Nigerian center James Nnaji, the 31st pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, made headlines Wednesday with his commitment to play for the Baylor Bears this season. Several reporters confirmed that the 21-year-old was granted four years of eligibility despite already playing on the New York Knicks’ summer league team earlier this year.

Nnaji is part of the new frontier of college sports, which has seen a softening of eligibility rules in the wake of the NIL explosion. Several fans couldn’t help but daydream about what else would be possible. Some even imagined a world wherein LeBron James could finally suit up for Ohio State after his NBA career is over.

lebron james joining ohio state for the 2027 season PLEASE https://t.co/WzdbD8zuPC — jeffonsports (@j_shao_) December 24, 2025

✔️Committed🌰



Former Lakers duo Lebron James and Bronny James have officially committed to The Ohio State University! O-H!#GoBucks 🔴⚪️ https://t.co/XdsFtoIIMe pic.twitter.com/MGAXz8d6Nb — The Ohio State Hoops Insider (@OSUHoopsInsider) December 25, 2025

LeBron James has enrolled at Ohio State, per source.



The legendary NBA player has four full years of eligibility left and can suit up immediately for the Buckeyes. — College Basketball Content (@CBBcontent) December 24, 2025

Buckeyes supporters weren’t the only ones in the recruiting trail for James’ services, either.

Make it happen Notre Dame

@NDmbb pic.twitter.com/2tQJVCmyZV — Burlington Sock Puppets (@GoSockPuppets) December 24, 2025

Gonna be sick when LeBron retires from the NBA and commits to Maryland https://t.co/WeINXZnHWq — Chase Hughes (@chasedcsports) December 24, 2025

Nnaji was granted four years of eligibility because he never suited up in an NBA or G League game. The same cannot be said for James, who has played more seasons than anyone else in NBA history. The NCAA probably won’t be as lenient with the Los Angeles Lakers star.

The Akron, Ohio, native has long suggested he would have enrolled at Ohio State had he gone to college before going pro. The Buckeyes even gifted James an honorary locker years ago.

While the rules wouldn’t allow it today, who knows what the future holds? If Nnaji, a longtime player of the professional Spanish team FC Barcelona, can go back to college, there may be a world wherein James takes Columbus by storm for a couple of semesters.

After all, one of James’ former teammates did end up playing in the NCAA after his retirement, albeit for a different sport.