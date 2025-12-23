AJ Dybantsa does something even the NBA hasn’t seen in 30 years

The hype on top NBA draft prospect AJ Dybantsa continues to grow.

It reached another level on Monday, when he led the No. 10 BYU Cougars to a 109-81 victory against the Eastern Washington Eagles at Marriott Center in Provo, Utah.

Dybantsa made his presence felt in nearly every facet of the contest, as he recorded the first triple-double by a BYU player since 2016, with 33 points on 11-for-13 shooting, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in 36 minutes of action. Making his performance more memorable was the completion of a feat that had not been seen in the last 30 years in Division I basketball — or the NBA.

According to OptaSTATS, Dybantsa became just the first player from either the highest level of college basketball or NBA in the last 30 years to average at least 25.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and shoot 65% or better from the field, while going undefeated in at least five games in a calendar month.

AJ Dybantsa of @BYUMBB is the only Division I or NBA player in the last 30 seasons to have a calendar month (min. 5 games) with:



25.0+ PPG

5.0+ RPG

5.0+ APG

65.0+ FG%

undefeated record



He did it in just the second month of his career. pic.twitter.com/mlH30A9VGp — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) December 23, 2025

Dybantsa continues to show why NBA scouts were already salivating over him even before he took his talents to the college level.

In six games so far in December, the 18-year-old forward from Brockton, Mass. has averaged 27.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 2.3 steals while knocking down 65.9% of his attempts from the field for the Cougars, who have won eight consecutive outings since their November loss to the then-No. 3 UConn Huskies.

Those looking to see more of Dybantsa on the court will have to wait for nearly two weeks to get the next opportunity, as the Cougars have already played their last game in 2025. They will be back in action on Jan. 3 against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kan.