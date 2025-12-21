Georgetown coach Ed Cooley hit a child with a water bottle

Georgetown head coach Ed Cooley accidentally nailed a child in the stands with a thrown water bottle at the end of his team’s loss on Saturday.

Cooley was furious after Georgetown lost 80-77 to Xavier despite a series of chances to tie the game in the final minute. The Georgetown coach instinctively turned and threw his water bottle into the stands at the final buzzer, and it accidentally struck a child.

Ed Cooley nailed this kid. pic.twitter.com/Mkbmq27TkY — Xavier 247 (@musketeerreport) December 21, 2025

Cooley was apologetic after the game.

“First and foremost, I have to apologize to [the family],” Cooley said. “Really frustrated, didn’t realize I threw my water bottle, and it hit [him] and his mom. Definitely out of character for me to be so frustrated, but really, that’s not called for. I’ll call them and make amends to that. Just totally out of character, frustration. So I apologize to the fans, I apologize to our players, the university. Totally, totally out of character for me to be that way.”

Ed Cooley just NAILED a child with a water bottle he was trying to hurl into the stands after Georgetown lost tonight to Xavier 😳



He opened his press conference apologizing to the family pic.twitter.com/LFm3MYDF47 — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) December 21, 2025

Georgetown missed four free throws in the final five seconds of the game, as well as a game-tying three-point attempt. That was why Cooley was so frustrated, though he obviously has to be able to control himself enough to not throw a water bottle into the stands.

Cooley is not afraid to be confrontational, even with fans. This was obviously unintentional, but Georgetown would probably prefer that he be able to control his temper a little better.

Cooley is in his third season as Georgetown’s head coach. The team is off to an 8-4 start this season.