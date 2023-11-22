Bill Self, Shaka Smart got heated during Kansas-Marquette game

Tensions flared at the Maui Invitational Tuesday between Kansas head coach Bill Self and Marquette head coach Shaka Smart.

AP No. 1 Kansas and No. 4 Marquette faced off at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Marquette led 33-28 over Kansas when an altercation broke out among the players at the 3:19 mark of the first half.

Smart got fired up during the incident to the point that he had to be held back by one of his players. He then exchanged words with Self as the referees tried to de-escalate the situation.

looked like Shaka Smart gave Bill Self a piece of his mind tensions high between Marquette and the Jayhawks pic.twitter.com/Q5hLS6MYc4 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 22, 2023

Both squads were assessed technical fouls after the fracas.

Marquette was able to rebound from the incident much better than Kansas did. The Jayhawks failed to score the rest of the half and trailed by 10 at halftime.

Marquette pulled away in the second half for a 73-59 win. Smart was able to revel in the moment after the buzzer sounded.

Marquette improved to 5-0 on the season, with big wins over Kansas, UCLA, and Illinois on their resume.

Kansas fell to 4-1 and face another test on Wednesday against No. 7 Tennessee.