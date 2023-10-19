Bruce Pearl jokes about John Calipari’s Kentucky roster

John Calipari’s work at Kentucky has come under increased scrutiny over the last couple years as his youthful teams have failed to make much of an impact in the NCAA Tournament. Calipari is sticking with his blueprint this season, and Auburn coach Bruce Pearl is not feeling sorry for him.

Pearl was asked at SEC media day whether he thought Calipari was making a mistake by sticking with such a young roster in a league that increasingly favors experience, and the Auburn coach was highly dismissive.

“They’re all five stars, McDonald’s All-Americans, they’re all in the top 20 on the draft board,” Pearl said, via Ethan Stone of Saturday Down South. “Nobody is feeling sad for John.”

Calipari has always recruited and played a lot of freshmen. In recent years, however, he has struggled to get good performances out of some disjointed teams. He’s also sticking with tradition in one aspect, which may not be helpful to him.

Still, Pearl is right. Talent will never be Kentucky’s problem.