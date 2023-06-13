John Calipari reportedly set to make 1 big change

John Calipari has tried to resist some of the major changes that have taken place across college sports in recent years, but the Hall of Fame coach may finally be prepared to wave the white flag on one significant issue.

Calipari said recently that he has no intention of establishing a collective with the Kentucky basketball program. Collectives have become the go-to vessel for funneling money to college athletes now they are able to profit from their name, image and likeness. The idea is to pool money from boosters to create opportunities for players to make money.

As recently as October, Calipari said in no uncertain terms that he is “not doing a collective.” The three-time Naismith College Coach of the Year said he does not “want anybody to own my team” and be able to influence decisions he makes with players and his coaching staff.

"I'm not doing a collective… I don't want anybody to own my team. Tell me who to play or what assistant, or all that." pic.twitter.com/pIrVWsN32b — Rare Rookies #BBN (@rarerookies) June 12, 2023

The hard stance led to concern among Kentucky supporters that Calipari is living in the past and not keeping up with other top programs. Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio reported last week that Calipari has distanced himself from Kentucky’s most influential boosters and created huge problems.

In a more recent episode of his “Kentucky Sports Radio” show, Jones said he has heard Calipari has acknowledged he may “have to do things a little differently on the collective piece.” Jones views that as a big positive for the Wildcats.

Here is what I said about Calipari’s evolving position on the NIL stuff today on the show The one thing I may have been wrong about is that it could have an effect on this year pic.twitter.com/vjMIrFkrCK — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) June 13, 2023

Calipari’s resistance to NIL changes seems to have impacted his ability to put together the best roster possible, which has always been his strong suit. Kentucky is also coming off a 22-12 season. They haven’t made it past the second round of the NCAA Tournament the last two seasons and last made the Final Four in 2015.

This appears to be an “adapt or die” situation for Calipari, and the 64-year-old coach is choosing the former.