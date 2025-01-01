Bryce James announces his college decision

LeBron James’ son Bryce announced his college decision on Wednesday.

Bryce James will play for Arizona, he announced Wednesday on Instagram. The 2025 guard prospect also received interest from Duquesne and Ohio State, but chose the Wildcats instead.

According to Jason Scheer of Wildcat Authority, James was drawn to Arizona by coach Tommy Lloyd and his ability to develop players, as well as the overall campus environment. James had taken a visit to the school in November.

Bryce James is not regarded as a top prospect, though he has risen in the rankings in the last year. He is seen as a bit of a project, but is fundamentally sound and has the potential to develop into a solid shooter. It says something that a program of Arizona’s stature would consider him worth pursuing, after all.

James is playing his senior season as Sierra Canyon (California), having also spent time at Campbell Hall and Notre Dame High during his high school career.