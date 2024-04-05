Caitlin Clark’s glowing review of Cleveland goes viral

Caitlin Clark is on her first visit to Cleveland, Ohio this week as Iowa prepares to take on UConn in the Women’s Final Four, and she is enjoying the experience much more than you would expect.

Cleveland is not exactly known for being a top tourist destination, but it might as well be Las Vegas to Clark. At her media availability on Thursday, Clark was asked how she is enjoying her time in Cleveland. She gave a genuinely glowing review.

“It’s been really cool. It was super cool, we went to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last night. I think you could stay in there for about a week and still have more things to do,” Clark said. “I’ve never been to Cleveland before. It’s been awesome, honestly. It feels like, low key, kind of just a bigger version of my hometown, Des Moines, Iowa. It’s just obviously a bigger city.

“I’m excited to play here. Honestly, with LeBron James being like the face of Cleveland and being able to play here where he first started his NBA career. That’s just super cool.”

Caitlin Clark gives a GLOWING review of her first time being in Cleveland “You could stay in there for a week and still have more things to do” pic.twitter.com/ClG8iSWzLA — Ohio’s Tate (@BarstoolTate) April 4, 2024

Most people had the same reaction to Clark showering Cleveland with praise.

When you are stuck in Iowa, Cleveland is a tropica vacation — Ken Larimer (@Kengoallnight) April 4, 2024

Truly spoken like someone that lived in Iowa for a big portion of their life. Cleveland may as well be Miami. — Nati Sports (@Nati_Sports) April 4, 2024

How down bad is Iowa that Cleveland is that much fun, ha — PG 2022 (@JonGree10628880) April 4, 2024

It is possible that Clark was just being polite about the Final Four’s host city. Or, maybe she is legitimately enjoying her time in Cleveland. As she said, she was born and raised in Des Moines.

If Clark feels that way about Cleveland, just imagine what she will think when she sees the rest of the country.